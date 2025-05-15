Diddy Trial: Court Shown Gallery Of 13 Alleged “Freak-Off” Participants

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jurors viewed explicit images from alleged Diddy’s “freak-off” sex parties, with Cassie Ventura identifying herself and others.

Sean “Diddy” Combs sat silently in a federal courtroom as jurors were shown a private gallery of explicit photos and video stills tied to alleged “freak-off” sex parties he’s accused of orchestrating, with Cassie Ventura identifying herself and others in the images.

On Wednesday (May 14), each juror was handed a personal screen to view the material, which included graphic visuals of escorts, some appearing alongside Ventura, and scenes from what prosecutors say were Diddy-directed sex parties.

One image featured a woman referred to as “Mia,” another accuser, while another showed Ventura and an escort in what was described as a still from a longer video.

Ventura, testifying under oath, confirmed her presence in several of the images and described one in detail:

“There is baby oil on me,” she stated. “I am standing there during a ‘freak-off’ with a candle and lubricant on the table.”

The courtroom fell into a tense hush as the visuals played out. Prosecutor Emily Johnson handed out binders of the images to the judge and defense team, stating that jurors would later view full videos from the parties where Diddy allegedly directed the sexual activity.

The government’s case hinges on the claim that Diddy not only arranged these encounters but also documented them as a means of control.

Thirteen individuals were identified in the gallery, including Johnathan Oddi, who previously claimed in a 2018 interview that he was Diddy’s “sex slave.”

After the images were shown, courtroom monitors were covered with privacy screens before the hearing resumed.

Ventura testified that the Hip-Hop mogul coerced her into participating in what she called “freak offs”—multi-day, drug-fueled sex sessions involving male escorts, often held in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Ibiza.

Cassie Ventura Testifies “Freak-Offs” Left Her Feeling “Humiliated”

She said Diddy dictated every detail, from her wardrobe to the sexual acts and even the mood of the room.

She told the court she was required to reapply baby oil every five minutes and wear extremely high heels for hours. “I felt pretty horrible about myself,” she said. “Disgusting,” she added. “Felt humiliated.”

Ventura said she initially went along to please Diddy but later participated out of fear. She testified that he paid male escorts between $1,500 and $6,000 per session, sometimes hiring them through escort services or Craigslist.

She also claimed Diddy used video recordings of the encounters to blackmail her, threatening to release them if she upset him. “It made me feel like a s###,” she said.

The frequency and intensity of the encounters, she said, left her with urinary tract infections and mental health struggles.

Ventura said, “It is impossible to know” how many “freak-offs” she was involved in. However, she estimated the number to be in the hundreds.

Breaking down in tears, Ventura told the court, “I can’t carry this anymore. I can’t carry the shame, the guilt, the way he treated people like they were disposable. What’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong. I came here to do the right thing.”