Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Oddi, a former dancer who claims he was Diddy’s sex slave, began recording “freak-offs” after Cassie Ventura passed out.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex slave, Jonathan Oddi, broke his silence from behind bars in a jailhouse interview claiming he was paid to perform sex acts for the Bad Boy Records boss and Cassie Ventura during what he described as roughly 15 drug-fueled encounters.

A former exotic dancer and adult performer, Oddi was identified in court earlier this week by Ventura as one of 13 so-called “freak-off” escorts allegedly used by Diddy.

On Wednesday (May 15), he told NewsNation’s “Banfield” the Hip-Hop mogul would watch from a sofa while directing the pair’s sexual activity.

“[Diddy] would sit in a corner on a sofa, watch and masturbate,” Oddi explained. “He’d tell [Cassie] instructions what to do to me. Perform oral sex, rub baby oil, and he’d tell me to rub baby oil on her, perform oral sex, and then have sex.”

He claimed he was initially hired as a Chippendale-style dancer but was soon offered “more money to perform sexual acts.”

Each session, he said, paid around $800, sometimes more if he was called back the same day.

“It would be like $800 each time,” Oddi added. “Each act, but sometimes they would call me twice. I would leave, and then 3 hours later, they would call me to come back.”

Oddi alleged that both he and Ventura were given drugs during the encounters and that he secretly recorded one session.

“Because after she passed out, I decided to record that,” he continued. “So, in the event anything worse happened, like if she died or anybody died, it would be on camera, it would be on video, what happened. So, I wouldn’t be responsible for any of that.”

Oddi said he bought a USB video memory stick from a spy shop and left it recording on the living room table.

“I just filmed it and had it transcribed,” he said. Oddi claimed he warned Diddy via text that he had evidence in case anything happened to him.

“I knew they were paranoid,” he claimed. “So I wanted to guarantee my safety.”

Oddi Claims He Signed An NDA

In 2014, Oddi said he signed a non-disclosure agreement and accepted a $5 million payout to stay quiet.

“They brought me in and Diddy had a t-shirt with two men in ski masks pointing, making gun signs,” he said. “That’s the way he operates. He communicates threatening you by saying I’m going to have you killed.”

Oddi’s ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, previously confirmed the NDA and said the timing coincided with their divorce.

“The date of that contract was around the same time as our divorce,” she said. “I almost feel like he divorced me because he came to all this money and so I wouldn’t claim it.”

Cassie Ventura’s Testimony In Diddy’s Trial Compelled Oddi To Come Forward

Oddi said he decided to speak out now because of Ventura’s testimony and the resurfacing of abuse allegations.

“I felt bad because I got along well with her,” he stated. “I think she’s a decent person and unfortunately I had a suspicion that she was in a situation that she was in but I wasn’t sure… him beating her up at the hotel shows me the type of individual he is and confirms that everything that happened to me was true and correct and in line with his personality.”

Oddi is currently incarcerated for a 2018 shooting at Trump National Doral Miami. He said the incident happened during a mental health episode and that he’s now stable and medicated.

“I’ve been taking medication every day,” Oddi claimed, adding, “I’ve been stable. I had no issues in jail.”