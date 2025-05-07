Trump Resort Shooter & Diddy’s Alleged “Sex Slave” Reportedly Paid $5M To Keep Quiet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The document was reportedly signed in Miami in 2014, around the time of ex-p### star Jonathan Oddi’s divorce.

Former p### star Jonathan Oddi, who was arrested in 2018 after opening fire at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida, told police he’d been Diddy’s sex slave and signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the disgraced music mogul.

According to recently surfaced non-disclosure (NDA) agreement obtained by the Daily Mail, Oddi alleged he was paid $5 million to stay quiet, which was reportedly signed in Miami in 2014. He told police that Diddy would watch and instruct him during sexual encounters with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and that he was treated as a “sex slave” for them.

“I had sex with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean [Combs],” he said. “Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave. For them, that’s what I was.”

Oddi’s ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, confirmed the NDA coincided with their 2014 divorce.

“The date of that contract was around the same time as our divorce,” she said. “I almost feel like he divorced me because he came to all this money and so I wouldn’t claim it. But our lives were already going in different paths. I started feeling like a third wheel in someone else’s life rather than a wife.”

She added, “He kept on insisting that we sign the divorce paperwork, which I thought was very odd how he wanted to get things going so quickly. It was only later that I found out he had signed this agreement.”

Oddi remains in custody on multiple charges related to the hotel shooting.

The 42-year-old Oddi hails from Doral, Florida. During the 2018 incident, he shouted anti-Trump remarks and draped an American flag over the counter. He engaged in a shootout with responding police officers, was shot in the legs and subsequently arrested.

Oddi was charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary, assault with a firearm, grand theft and creating a false fire alarm. He was held without bond and ordered to stay away from the resort.

Described as a fitness instructor with no prior felony arrests but several misdemeanor traffic infractions, Oddi made unusual claims during his interrogation, including the one about Diddy. The shooting incident was brief but intense, involving multiple officers and causing significant damage to the hotel. Authorities investigated the motive but did not publicly confirm a clear reason for Oddi’s actions, though police suggested he intended to ambush officer

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently being held without bail in New York on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, following a series of lawsuits and federal raids. The jury selection process for his trial began on Monday (May 5).

“He’s scared I will expose him,” Oddi said of Diddy in his police interrogation. “My settlement put me in a box. Basically, I couldn’t talk because I was going to be sued. They kept following me.”

Watch it below.