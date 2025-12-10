Diddy Vowed To Drug & Pimp Out Danity Kane, Says Ex-Bodyguard Gene Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gene Deal’s just dropped explosive information that Diddy threatened to “drug” Danity Kane on the heels of Aubrey O’Day’s emotional scene in 50 Cent’s documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The former bodyguard’s disturbing revelations connect directly to O’Day’s emotional breakdown in the documentary, where she learned for the first time about witness testimony alleging she was assaulted by Diddy and another man at Bad Boy studios in 2005.

“This s### is so crazy…because I heard him say it. But to know that he was doing it, it’s a whole nother f###### thing,” Gene Deal told The Art of Dialogue. “He said it. ‘I’ma drug them out and pimp them out to my n#####, they keep f###### with me.’ And he was talking about Danity Kane as a group. He didn’t single out any one of them. But to hear that he did it, that s### is crazy to me.”

Gene Deal’s interview becomes even more chilling when viewed alongside Aubrey O’Day describing how she appeared “sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated” during the alleged assault.

“Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means?” O’Day asked through tears in the documentary. “I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know.”

Deal’s allegations suggest O’Day’s condition that night wasn’t from voluntary drinking. The former bodyguard revealed he was disturbed after watching O’Day in the documentary.

To then hear O’Day’s text message confirming she was drugged and that Diddy was having sex with her was upsetting for him, as he realized the verbal threats he had heard were actually carried out.

“It makes you feel sick. I guess I wasn’t looking for it. But to see her pain, and to see that she had to experience some s### like that. The n#### was doing a lot of that s### right under your nose on the days that you wasn’t working or the days that you left early or you wasn’t around,” Deal said.

Aubrey O’Day has long maintained she was fired from Danity Kane for refusing Diddy’s sexual advances.

“I absolutely felt that I was fired for not participating sexually,” she stated in the Netflix documentary. The singer also revealed sexually explicit emails Diddy sent her while she was in the group, saying, “This is your boss at your work sending you that email. What happens in real life to anyone else? Your boss gets fired. Six months later, I was fired.”

The former bodyguard also revealed Diddy’s pattern of inappropriate behavior extended beyond Danity Kane.

Deal mentioned that Diddy “tries everybody,” recounting how Diddy “tried me before” by having two women in bed and inviting him to join. Deal declined the offer.

The revelations add another disturbing layer to the mounting allegations against Diddy, who was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison in October after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by 50 Cent, premiered on December 2 and features never-before-seen footage of Diddy discussing his legal troubles just days before his September 2024 arrest.