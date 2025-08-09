Diddy Wants To Counsel Abuse Victims, Cassie’s Lawyer Isn’t Having It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s plan to become a domestic violence counselor after his conviction was called “manipulation at its best” by attorney Douglas Wigdor.

Diddy thinking he can coach domestic abusers after being convicted himself is not going over well—his accusers and their legal teams are calling BS on the whole thing.

The Hip-Hop mogul is reportedly pitching a redemption arc that involves him mentoring others who’ve committed abuse, which his lawyers are using to try and snag a lighter sentence.

But the folks who’ve accused him say this whole “counselor” gig is a joke—and not a funny one.

Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie Ventura, told Rolling Stone, “This is utterly preposterous. How are you going to counsel someone else when you haven’t done the work on yourself? This is manipulation at its best.”

Let’s back up—Diddy was hit with a guilty verdict in July for violating the Mann Act, which means he crossed state lines with people for illegal sex acts.

That conviction came after a long list of lawsuits and a video from 2016 that CNN dropped last year, showing him beating on Cassie at a hotel in LA.

He apologized after the video came out, but critics say it’s way too little, way too late. His sentencing is locked in for October 3, and his team’s trying to spin this “I want to help others” angle hard.

But Wigdor isn’t buying it.

“It’s a mockery of the system. It’s a mockery of everyone he’s harmed. He needs intensive therapy,” he told Rolling Stone.