Diddy’s Push For Early Acquittal To Be Decided By Judge In Mere Weeks

Sean “Diddy” Combs will face a federal judge in September as he seeks to overturn his prostitution-related convictions following a partial jury verdict.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled a hearing for Thursday, September 25, 2025, to focus on post-trial motions filed by Diddy’s legal team. They argue that the government failed to prove he operated a criminal enterprise.

The seven-week trial ended with a split verdict.

Jurors found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution involving accusers Cassie Ventura and a woman identified as “Jane.”

However, he was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, which carried potential life sentences.

Prosecutors painted Diddy as the architect of a sprawling criminal network that used his music and business empire to conceal illegal activity.

Their case leaned on testimony from 34 witnesses, including former partners, assistants and security staff. They described a pattern of coercion, drug use and threats designed to silence victims and protect Diddy’s public image.

Witnesses alleged that Diddy’s employees helped arrange drug-fueled sex parties with male escorts, and that some women were forced into these encounters.

Prosecutors said the operation was systematic and aimed at maintaining control through fear and manipulation.

The defense countered that prosecutors exaggerated consensual relationships and blurred the line between unconventional lifestyle choices and criminal conduct.

Diddy’s attorneys argued that no credible evidence showed he conspired with anyone to commit crimes. They emphasized that his staff carried out routine tasks, not criminal acts.

They also challenged the reliability of prosecution witnesses, pointing to inconsistencies in their testimony. The defense did not call witnesses but relied on cross-examinations and documents to dispute the government’s claims.

The jury deliberated for about 13 hours over three days before returning its verdict.

Diddy remains in custody after the judge denied his bail request.

Each of the two counts for which he was convicted carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and he is slated to be sentenced on October 3, unless the judge dismisses those convictions or grants him a new trial on the charges he is contesting.