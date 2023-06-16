Dionne Warwick Reacts To Lil Duval Asking Her To End Anita Baker Vs. Babyface Beef

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The comedian makes a plea to the Grammy winner.

1980s-era R&B took centerstage on social media over the last week thanks to friction surrounding Giving You the Best That I Got album creator Anita Baker and Tender Lover album creator, Babyface.

The apparent behind-the-scenes drama involving Baker and Babyface boiled over into the public. Baker kicked Babyface off The Songstress Tour after calling out the LaFace Records co-founder’s online backers.

“After silently, enduring [cyberbullying]/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base, of our special guest/support act, in the interest of personal safety, I will continue The Songstress Tour alone,” Baker tweeted June 13. “Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings.”

Babyface replied, “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour.’ It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

Comedian/musician Lil Duval jumped into the situation by requesting that another legendary R&B singer serves as a mediator for Anita Baker and Babyface. The “Smile B#### (Living My Best Life)” performer wanted Dionne Warwick to settle the feud.

“Hey @dionnewarwick, can [you] squash this [Babyface versus Anita Baker] beef for us please?” Lil Duval tweeted. The five-time Grammy winner responded to Duval by posting, “Baby, that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

