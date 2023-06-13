Anita Baker Urges Babyface To Tame Fans Amid Online Feud With “Kenny’s Crazies”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anita Baker accused Babyface fans of harassing and threatening her over a canceled performance and asked the singer to call off “your boys.”

Anita Baker is telling Babyface to tame his fanbase, who she says are threatening and harassing her over the fallout from their controversial concert last month.

Babyface was tapped as the support act for the Newark, New Jersey stop of Anita Baker’s “Songstress” tour on May 10. However, following a two hour delay over technical issues, Babyface’s performance was axed to allow his fellow R&B legend time for her headline set.

Although the concert was a month ago, complaints resurfaced recently, and on Monday (Jun. 12) Anita Baker took to Twitter to respond to “Kenny’s Crazies.”

“It was 9:30pm,” Baker wrote in reference to the Newark concert. “*Contractually?… It was WAAAY Past time 4 the Headline Performer, to be On Stage/Anita Baker Support Act ❤️did Not Perform. I have No Contract with Support Act❤️Not my Call. I Did what i was *Contracted 2 do & Love, as Headline Performer, of my Sold Out Concert.”

In one follow-up tweet, Anita Baker implied “fake news” was “deliberately” disseminated, harming her reputation in the process.

“Support Act’s Equipment was On Stage For HOURS Prior my Set amid Video wall Failure… But, With Live Musicians? We. PLAY. ANYway. Why did they, Not Perform?” she continued. “I/Anita did Nothing to Prevent their Live/to Track, Performance….Other ppl? Tech issue? #AskThem”

Babyface Clarifies Canceled Set

After the May 10 show, Babyface took to social media to explain why he did not perform.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential Center. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” he shared on May 11. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

However, Anita Baker asked Babyface to call off “your boys,” adding, “There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men… harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour.”