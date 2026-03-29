Dipset Affiliate Jha Jha, Known For Jim Jones & Diddy Song, Passes Away

Jha Jha, the Dipset affiliate known for her appearance on the Jim Jones and Diddy track “What You Been Drinking,” has reportedly passed away.

Jha Jha, an artist associated the Dipset movement during its mid-2000s run, has died.

News of her passing began circulating through social media posts from Dipset member J.R. Writer and others connected to the crew. As of now, an official cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Jha Jha was best known for her appearance on Jim Jones’ track “What You Been Drinking,” a record that also featured Sean “Diddy” Combs. The song became associated with the era’s syrup-influenced party sound and helped solidify Jim Jones’ solo momentum. She’s also done songs with Max B.

Often referred to by supporters as “The First Lady of Dipset,” Jha Jha represented an attempt to broaden the collective’s artistic identity at a time when the crew was all men. They were also dominating mixtapes, DVDs and street radio.

In 2004, when AllHipHop interviewed her, she said she had her own style even in the midst of Dipset.

“I have a Diplomatic attitude, but I have my own style,” she told AllHipHop. “You don’t want everybody to sound the same in the group. Everybody is not going to have the same character.”

While her music career never reached the commercial heights some expected, she remained part of conversations and the news of her passing indicates that she was still important to the culture. She openly discussed some of the professional setbacks.

Outside of music, she had been working to establish a clothing brand and posted plenty videos of her hard work. This signaled continued entrepreneurial ambitions even as she navigated life beyond her most visible musical moments.

At press time, Jim Jone and Cam’ron had not openly commented on her passing.

Others in Dipset’s orbit have offered condolences and memories.

largely focused on condolences and memories of her presence during a formative era for the crew. DJ figures associated with the movement also shared tributes recognizing her contributions and offering prayers for her family.

Her death arrives during a period when many artists from the mixtape era of Hip-Hop are being reassessed for their cultural contributions, particularly those who played supporting but important roles in movements that helped shape the blog and DVD era of rap.

Jha Jha’s story underscores the uncertainties that often come with proximity to influential crews. While she may not have achieved the longevity she once envisioned, her connection to one of Harlem’s most recognizable Hip-Hop collectives ensures she remains part of that chapter in the culture’s history.

At press time, additional details about her death, including funeral arrangements or official statements from family representatives, had not been released.

RIP Jha Jha:

“Yeah, I’m not a stupid individual. My thing also, and I don’t want to get too far off the subject, but I’m intelligent, and I encourage kids to go to school and do all of that. I’m not one that’s like, “Yeah, I was a stripper or drug dealer.” And there’s nothing wrong with it.” If those are the cards that you were dealt, then that’s your thing. But my thing I – I grew up in the hood too. I didn’t grow up in no first class neighborhood. The crack head lived right next to me. The drug deals were right down the street from me. I could have took that route, but I chose to do better. If you want to rap, then rap, but you don’t have to be dumb.”