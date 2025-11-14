Vlad Fires Back At Joyner Lucas: “He’s Doesn’t Seem Very Smart”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Vlad responded to Joyner Lucas’ accusations by defending his lawsuit and calling out the rapper’s intelligence and behavior.

Vlad dismissed Joyner Lucas‘ claims of extortion and clout-chasing after AllHipHop revealed he was suing the rapper for copyright infringement.

The media personality addressed the controversy during a recent interview, saying he’s simply enforcing his rights after Joyner Lucas reposted a VladTV clip without permission.

“He doesn’t seem very smart to me,” Vlad said. “They [Joyner and his manager] do not seem very smart to me. At the end of the day, I’m just protecting my content.”

The legal dispute stems from a July 6 post on Twitter (X), where Lucas shared a VladTV video featuring comedian Aries Spears mocking British rap. Vlad claims the reposted clip had his watermark removed and was used to promote Lucas’ music and merchandise.

The video reportedly racked up 4.4 million views.

According to the lawsuit filed in California federal court, Vlad and his company, Hot In Here Inc., are seeking up to $150,000 in statutory damages, legal fees, and a court order to prevent Lucas from using the content again.

Vlad said he attempted to settle the matter privately, even offering Lucas a chance to appear on his platform. Instead, Lucas responded with a profanity-laced message, accusing Vlad of trying to pressure him into an interview.

“When you get sued because you ain’t wanna do a interview. SMH lame n#### been stalking me for YEARS to go on his weak ass channel.”

In another post, Lucas added, “YOU GOTTA BE THE BITCHEST OF ALL B#### N##### ALIVE. You wanted clout so bad so here’s your clout…” along with a screengrab of AllHipHop’s story.

Vlad pushed back on the accusations, saying, “At the end of the day, nobody’s extorting Joyner Lucas. It’s about me protecting my content. All right? I’m spitting facts!”

The lawsuit was filed quietly, according to Vlad, who stated that Lucas had made the situation public. “He’s the one that went on every social media platform and told everybody. Who’s clout-chasing? Me or him?”