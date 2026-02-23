DMX Family Reveals Dark Truth Behind Hip-Hop Legend’s Struggles in New Documentary

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, and their four children reveal the painful truth about living with the troubled Hip-Hop legend.

In the latest episode of X vs. Earl: The Simmons Family Speaks, his children described Earl’s descent into paranoia and drug abuse.

The children share memories that paint a complex picture of their father. Tacoma Simmons remembers quad riding in Arizona when he scraped his knee.

“You would think he’d be like, ‘Oh, get up.’ But he picks me up on his shoulder and we just just ride it out the whole time,” he said about one of his favorite memories with DMX.

But those tender moments became overshadowed by Earl’s transformation into X.

“He would walk around with a machine gun or a gun in front of the nannies was something that he didn’t really do. He would see things like he said a helicopter was one time looking at him,” Tashera explained about her ex-husband’s deteriorating mental state.

Sean Simmons, another son, witnessed his father’s violent episodes firsthand. The documentary reveals how DMX accidentally shot his own uncle in a hotel lobby during a paranoid episode.

“He pulled the trigger, but because it was so muffled, we couldn’t hear it. He shot his uncle in the foot. He fell to the floor. We see blood everywhere,” Tashera recounted.

The documentary series provides unprecedented access to the Simmons family’s perspective on living with a Hip-Hop legend whose personal demons often overshadowed his artistic genius.