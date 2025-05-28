Donald Trump Claims Canada Considered Becoming 51st State For Free Missile Defense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump claimed Canada is weighing a proposal to join the U.S. as the 51st state in exchange for free access to his Golden Dome.

Donald Trump claimed that Canada is considering a proposal to become the 51st U.S. state in exchange for free access to his “Golden Dome” missile defense system, a $175 billion initiative he says would shield North America from airborne threats.

On Tuesday (May 17), Trump took to Truth Social to pitch his offer.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation,” he wrote. “But will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”

Trump has long voiced frustration over U.S. spending on its northern neighbor, stating, “America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney swiftly rejected the idea, telling Donald Trump, “Canada won’t be for sale, ever.” He also clarified that while there are “high-level” talks happening about the missile defense system, statehood is not on the table.

Trump introduced the Golden Dome plan last week, describing it as a sweeping defense shield for the continent. He claimed Canada reached out to join the project.

“Canada has called us, and they want to be a part of it,” Trump said last week. “So we’ll be talking to them; they want to have protection also.”

Despite Trump’s assertion, the idea of Canada becoming a U.S. state has little traction north of the border. Canadian officials and citizens alike have fiercely opposed the suggestion.