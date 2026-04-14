Donald Trump Deletes Outrageous Jesus Meme After Religious Backlas

Donald Trump posted an AI meme showing him as a healer, but his own religious supporters called it blasphemous.

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social Sunday night that showed him laying hands on a sick man with light glowing from his fingers, eagles flying overhead, and an American flag in the background.

The image immediately drew criticism from religious conservatives who called it blasphemous and compared it to depicting Trump as Jesus Christ.

Within hours, the post was deleted, but not before sparking massive backlash across social media and among faith leaders who’ve traditionally backed the president.

When asked about the controversial image at the White House on Monday, Trump claimed he’d been misunderstood.

“I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor,” he told reporters, insisting the image was meant to show him healing people through medicine, not religion.

He added that he makes “people a lot better” and blamed “fake news” for twisting the image’s meaning. The explanation didn’t satisfy critics who’d already seen the visual and made their own judgments about what it represented.

The backlash came from Trump’s own base.

Brilyn Hollyhand, former chair of the Republican National Committee’s Youth Advisory Council, called it “gross blasphemy” and said, “faith is not a prop.”

Conservative activist Riley Gaines posted that “a little humility would serve him well” and reminded followers that “God shall not be mocked.” CatholicVote.org, a conservative Catholic group, condemned the image as blasphemous.

Megan Basham from the Daily Wire called it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy” and demanded that Trump delete it and ask for forgiveness.

Even Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, spoke out against the image, calling it a “desecration of Jesus” while defending the pope’s position on peace.

The controversy was made worse because Trump had just attacked Pope Leo XIV on social media, calling him “Weak on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy” over the pontiff’s opposition to the Iran war.

The timing made the Jesus-like image appear even more provocative to observers.

According to the Associated Press, Trump refused to apologize to the pope and doubled down on his criticism.

The image’s deletion marked a rare moment where Trump appeared to yield to pressure from his evangelical and Catholic supporters, groups that have been central to his political coalition.

‌