Donald Trump experienced an unexpected incident during a press conference at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday (March 14). While addressing reporters on topics, including the situation in Gaza, a boom microphone accidentally struck Trump in the face.

Equipped with a fuzzy windscreen known as a “dead cat,” the mic made contact with Trump’s lips and left cheek, causing him to recoil slightly. The incident caught both Trump and the assembled press off guard, leading to a brief moment of silence.

Trump’s initial reaction to the mishap was a mix of surprise and humor. After initially glaring at the reporter responsible for the microphone, he quipped, “She just made television tonight. She just became a big story tonight.”

A microphone hit Donald Trump in the face before he jets of to Mar-a-Lago again to waste more taxpayer money playing golf. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/daKKTucRfe — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 14, 2025

The microphone operator, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, was heard apologizing for the accident. The moment quickly went viral on social media, eliciting various reactions from supporters and critics alike.

While some viewed it as a potential security concern, others saw it as an embarrassing accident for the press. Despite the unexpected interruption, Trump continued the press conference, tackling issues such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and discussions regarding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Trump spent Saturday (March 25) learning about a coordinated protest action called “Postcards to Trump,” where opponents are sending postcards to the White House expressing their opposition.

He also reportedly launched large-scale strikes against Yemen’s Houthi faction in response to their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. He warned that “hell will rain down upon you” if they don’t cease their offensive and also issued a stern warning to Iran to stop supporting the Houthis.

Additionally, he signed a stopgap spending bill that averts a partial government shutdown. This bill was passed by Congress earlier this week.