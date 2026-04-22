Donald Trump Says He Loved Getting His “Ass Kissed” By Apple CEO Tim Cook

Donald Trump claims Tim Cook called him during his first term, asking for help, and he loved having his ass kissed by Apple’s CEO.

Donald Trump just shot off a whole Truth Social post about how much he loves Tim Cook, and it’s basically Trump bragging about his relationship with the Apple CEO like it’s the ultimate flex.

Trump said Cook called him during his first term, asking for help with some major problem that only a sitting president could fix, and Trump’s reaction was pure ego.

“I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my ass,'” Trump wrote, making it clear he loved every second of being needed by one of tech’s biggest names.

Cook supposedly reached out with what Donald Trump called “a fairly large problem,” and instead of hiring an expensive consultant, as most CEOs would, he went straight to the White House.

Trump said he helped Cook out, and that’s when things between them shifted.

According to Trump’s account, Cook would call him multiple times over the years whenever he needed something handled, and Donald Trump would help when he felt Cook was right about the issue.

Trump painted Cook as this incredible operator who gets things done without wasting money on consultants, and he made it sound like their relationship was built on mutual respect and real problem-solving. Trump even threw in a dig at Cook’s predecessor, saying Steve Jobs was great but Cook’s run at Apple has been “almost incomparable.”

The whole post reads like Trump’s version of a glowing recommendation letter, complete with Trump taking credit for helping make Cook’s success possible through his presidential power moves.

“Tim Cook had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable, and will go on and continue to do great work for Apple, and whatever else he chooses to work on. Quite simply, Tim Cook is an incredible guy!!!” Trump wrote.

Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO on September 1, 2026, transitioning to executive chairman while John Ternus takes over as the new chief executive.

Cook’s been running Apple for 15 years, and Trump’s post feels like a farewell gift wrapped in ego and self-congratulation.

‌