Donald Trump Threatens To Sue ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return After Suspension

Donald Trump is threatening to sue ABC after Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television Tuesday (September 23), just days after a suspension over controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Trump took to Truth Social to vent after Kimmel resumed hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a week-long hiatus.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote. “The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there.”

The former president didn’t stop there. “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.”

Trump also hinted at a potential payout, referencing a past legal dispute with ABC. “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

ABC and its parent company Disney had pulled Kimmel’s show last week, calling his monologue “ill-timed and thus insensitive.” Kimmel had slammed conservatives for allegedly politicizing Kirk’s death.

Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up During Opening Monologue

On his return, Kimmel addressed the controversy and expressed appreciation for those who stood by him in his emotional opening monologue.

“The people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” he said.

He also fired back at the Trump administration. “I barely paid attention in school, but one thing I did learn from Lenny Bruce and George Carlin and Howard Stern is that a government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn’t like is anti-American.”

Kimmel also acknowledged his misstep. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said.

The feud between Trump and Kimmel has been ongoing. At last year’s Oscars, Kimmel read a Truth Social post from Trump live on air and quipped, “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?”

Trump later responded by calling Kimmel a “dope” and “one of the dumbest human beings ever.”

In an April interview with Rolling Stone, Kimmel said he doesn’t mind getting under Trump’s skin.

“I think most comedians have a strong sense of justice, and he violates that so frequently,” he explained. “It is shocking to me; it seems like a comic-book villain.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr backed the effort to pressure ABC, accusing Kimmel of trying to mislead viewers into thinking Kirk’s killer was politically motivated.

Some Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates are still refusing to air Kimmel’s show and said they will “monitor” his return.

Kimmel received support from across the entertainment world during his suspension. The ACLU organized a protest letter signed by several high-profile industry figures.

The clash adds to Trump’s long-running battle with media outlets he sees as adversarial. He has a history of filing lawsuits against news organizations throughout his political career.