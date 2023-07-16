Drake & 21 Savage Use Demonic Anna Wintour Visual During Concert—Despite Vogue Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake and 21 Savage are currently criss-crossing the country as part of the It’s All A Blur Tour. It appears both rappers have quite the sense of humor as well. During a recent stop, fans captured visuals of the show, which included what resembles an ugly witch-like version of Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour.

The images began popping up on TikTok last week with comments like, “Um why is Anna Wintour part of Drake’s concert visuals?” and “Drake so petty for putting Anna Wintour up here like this.”

Even Drake himself posted a photo of the image to his Instagram Stories. The caption read simply, “Dialed in.” The visuals typically wouldn’t be a topic of conversation, but Wintour, Drake and 21 Savage have history. Shortly before the duo dropped their collaborative album, Her Loss, they used a fake Vogue cover to promote the project. The images were posted all over Los Angeles—and Wintour wasn’t amused. In November 2022, Vogue‘s parent company, Condé Nast, sued Drake and 21 Savage to the tune of $4 million.

The original trademark infringement lawsuit included a memo from Will Bowes, Condé Nast’s general counsel, said the settlement would “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.” It also resulted in a permanent injunction barring further commercial uses of the Vogue trademarks.

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Bowes wrote. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

The lawsuit was settled in February, although the details weren’t disclosed. Clearly, Drake and 21 Savage