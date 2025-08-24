Drake Buys Tupac Shakur’s Rare Death Row Pendant & People Lose Their Minds

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake flexed hard on the timeline after showing off a rare Tupac Shakur Death Row pendant that now lives in his collection.

The Canadian rap star dropped a photo on Instagram holding the iced-out piece and tagged Alexander Bitar, the collector behind the site We Sell History.

Bitar also posted a pic alongside Drake, confirming the deal went down. The pendant was once listed on Bitar’s site, but the final price hasn’t been revealed. It’s safe to say that it probably wasn’t cheap.

Back in late 2023, a bunch of Death Row Records chains hit the auction block at GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com. Those included diamond-heavy pendants worn by Shakur and Snoop Dogg, initially made by Suge Knight for the Death Row elite.

The top-tier pieces were estimated to fetch anywhere from $500K to $1 million, but Drake’s piece is even more rare.

The pendant Drake bought features an engraving that reads “All Eyez on YOU,” giving it a personal twist that fans instantly picked up on. It’s one of the rarest Tupac Shakur’s pieces out there.

This isn’t the first time Drake’s dropped big bucks on Shakur’s memorabilia, either.

In July 2023, he copped Tupac Shakur’s custom gold crown ring at a Sotheby’s auction for $1.01 million. That piece—decked out in diamonds and rubies—was engraved with “Pac & Dada 1996,” a nod to Tupac’s then-fiancée Kidada Jones.

Shakur wore it during his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV VMAs, just days before he was killed. Some people online weren’t thrilled about Drake owning another Tupac piece.

“Pac would’ve hated Drake as much as DMX did,” one user wrote. Another added, “This is gonna send a lot of folks into a spiral.”

And of course, the Kendrick Lamar chatter popped up again.

One user said, “Little dude not gon like this one,” clearly referencing Kendrick and his track “Not Like Us,” where he name-dropped Tupac, which ended up pushing Drake to hit UMG with a lawsuit for defamation.