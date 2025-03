Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake stirred intrigue online with a cryptic Instagram post dropping subtle clues about his future creative direction.

Drake teased a mysterious new project Monday on Instagram with references to medication and an obscure movie hinting at his next move while also possibly reigniting a simmering feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The Toronto Hip-Hop icon shared a cryptic carousel of images, including a brooding selfie and a still from the 2017 movie Phantom Thread.

Curiously, Drake also posted an image of two Zofran tablets—medication typically given to patients to ease nausea and vomiting symptoms.

The Phantom Thread screenshot, referencing a film about obsession, control, and complicated relationships, particularly sparked debate about Drake’s next musical endeavor.

His caption was equally mystifying, suggesting the upcoming project might unsettle listeners.

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold,” Drake wrote. “But my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore (sic).”

He continued, “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

Drake did not elaborate on the identity of the mystery texter or provide additional context. However, this cryptic PSA could be connected to his feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this year, Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging defamation and harassment. He claimed company executives promoted Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which contains accusations of pedophilia—a charge Drake vehemently denies.

Representatives for Universal Music Group have categorically dismissed the claims laid out in Drake’s legal filings.

Footage of Kendrick Lamar working out surfaced online amid Drake’s musings. A fan captured a video of K. Dot doing pull-ups in a hoodie despite the California sunshine.