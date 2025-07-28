Drake Forced To Reschedule Manchester Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake was forced to postpone his July 28 Manchester concert just hours before showtime due to travel delays.

The rapper had already performed two nights in a row at the venue on July 25 and 26, but his planned July 28 appearance was abruptly rescheduled.

According to a statement posted on the Co-op Live website, “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.”

The new date is set for August 5, with organizers promising, “The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night.”

The delay appears to stem from a scheduling crunch. After wrapping up his July 26 show in Manchester, Drake had a performance lined up in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 27.

Due to travel logistics tomorrow’s show in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled to August 5th. The show in Belgium on August 7th has also been rescheduled to August 8th. Both shows are still going as planned. pic.twitter.com/wE59Vh0bVY — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 27, 2025

The tight turnaround between countries seems to have made it impossible for the full crew and production to return in time for the third Manchester gig.

The change also affects his Belgium date, which has been moved from August 7 to August 8, according to a post from Drake Direct on X (formerly Twitter):

“Due to travel logistics tomorrow’s show in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled to August 5th. The show in Belgium on August 7th has also been rescheduled to August 8th. Both shows are still going as planned.”

The sudden shift drew frustration from some concertgoers, especially those who had made special arrangements to attend the original date.