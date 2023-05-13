Drake Lists Final U.S. Property For $88M

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake might be staying in his home country of Canada permanently. According to Yahoo!, the OVO Sound boss has listed his final U.S. property—a Beverly Hills mansion—for $88 million. Drake bought the 20-acre property from English pop star Robbie Williams for $75 million just one year ago.

The estate boasts 24,260 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in the main house. There’s also a pool, guest house, staff quarters plus a garage for up to 11 cars, a wine cellar, gym, game room, tennis court, orchard and mosaic-tiled pool.

This isn’t the only California property Drake has listed recently. Around the same time he purchased the Beverly Hills estate, he sold two properties to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for $11 million and a third to Makan Delrahim, a former U.S. assistant attorney general, for $14.8 million.

Drake will presumably be spending more time at his Toronto mega-estate. Measuring 50,000 square feet, with amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight, the home was imagined by interior designer Ferris Rafauli. In 2020, he invited Architectural Digest into his home.

“I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through,” Drake said at the time. “I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born.”