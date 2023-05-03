Drake Puts His Beverly Hills Estate On The Market For Hefty Price

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake bought the Beverly Hills estate in 2022, but the OVO star is already looking to sell it.

Drake asked potential buyers to pay $88 million for his lavish estate in Beverly Hills, California.

According to TMZ, Drake sought to sell his 25-square-foot estate a year after buying it from singer Robbie Williams. The OVO star listed the property for $88 million, which is much more than the $75 million he paid for it.

Drake’s Beverly Hills estate features seven bedrooms and a garage big enough for 11 cars. The property includes an elevator, game room, gym, pool, tennis court, wine cellar and more.

Last year, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bought two of Drake’s Hidden Hills houses for $11 million. The Canadian rapper also sold his “YOLO Estate” for $12 million.

Drake put his Beverly Hills estate on the market after rearranging the dates for his It’s All a Blur Tour. The tour was originally supposed to start in New Orleans on June 16, but he rescheduled various dates for it to start in Memphis on June 29.

The hitmaker added a dozen shows as part of the revamped schedule. The new dates include stops in Memphis, Columbus, Milwaukee and Denver.

Drake’s tour will wrap up with two concerts in Toronto in October. Find tickets for the shows here.