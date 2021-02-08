WATCH: Drake Stars In New Hilarious State Farm Commercial During Super Bowl 55

(AllHipHop News)
Toronto rap star Drake popped up during Super Bowl 55, during the commercial for State Farm.
The spot also features Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
An enthusiastic “Cheesehead” delusionally believes he’s a stand in for Aaron Rodgers, while actor Paul Rudd thinks he’s the double for Mahomes.
Drake enters the funny spot commercial as the new replacement for Jake from State Farm (Kevin Mimms). They both attempt to utter the famous “like a good neighbor State Farm is there line” when Jake puts Drake in check.
“Stand-ins don’t have lines,” Jake tells Drake. “Oh, OK,” Drake replies as he takes a huge bite out of an apple. The video has gone over well with fans of the rap star, who is planning to release his album Certified Lover Boy sometime this year.
“The best commercial rude eating the apple while he talking,” said one fan, while another gave props to Drake for his comedic skills by noting: “Drake is underrated as a comedian.”
Take a look at the “Drake from State Farm” commercial below: