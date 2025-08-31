Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu took her scent and turned it into a business move that smells like cash and her crotch.

During a sit-down on Drink Champs, the soul icon said she created her incense line based on what guys say her lady parts smell like.

“Most guys say that my v##### smells like strawberries and gunpowder. So I tried to duplicate that,” she said. “That’s what they say. So I tried to duplicate the smell of strawberries and gunpowder and I hope that I’m doing that.”

The incense, cheekily named Badu P#### (sometimes styled Badu’s Pu$$y), was first released on February 20, 2020, and sold out in under 20 minutes during its presale.

She didn’t just slap her name on the box either. Badu actually made the scent by burning her own underwear and turning them to ashes.

Each box comes with 20 sticks and was initially sold exclusively through her Badu World Market site. After the first batch vanished, she restocked due to popular demand.

Meanwhile, Badu and The Alchemist are gearing up to release their joint album *Abi & Alan*—Badu’s first in nearly a decade. Most people thought the album was going to be released on Friday (August 29), but it never materialized.

Badu hopped on Instagram Live to clarify things.

“The Alchemist told me to tell y’all the album is not dropping at midnight.” In her caption, she playfully pointed the blame at him, writing, “Don’t worry tho… No aug 29… It’s \@alanthechemist fault.”

Frustrated listeners have since aired complaints online, while The Alchemist fired back on X, insisting, “Please show me where i said anything was coming out today.”

To date, no release date has been announced.