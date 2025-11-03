EXCLUSIVE: Diddy’s Plea To Fast Track To Appeal Gets Speedy Answer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s request to speed up his appeal was granted by a federal court, setting the stage for oral arguments as early as April 2026.

Diddy received a swift response to his urgent appeal request, as a federal court approved his motion to expedite the timeline in his ongoing legal battle over a 2025 conviction tied to the Mann Act.

In July, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of violating the Mann Act for allegedly arranging interstate travel for prostitution.

Witnesses testified about so-called “freak-off” parties involving women and male escorts. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month prison sentence and a $500,000 fine in October 2025.

Diddy appealed on claims that the Mann Act, a 1910 law originally aimed at combating forced prostitution, was misapplied in his case. His team also argues that the judge improperly considered acquitted charges during sentencing, calling it a “legal error.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals has approved a revised schedule, which will require opening briefs to be filed by December 23, 2025, followed by the government’s response by February 20, 2026.

Diddy’s reply brief is expected by March 13, 2026, with oral arguments scheduled for as early as April—pending the presiding judge’s final approval.

The decision comes after Diddy’s legal team argued that the standard 18-month appeals process would drag on longer than his 50-month sentence, potentially rendering the appeal ineffective. His attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, pushed for a compressed schedule that would allow the court to hear arguments within months, rather than years.

Prosecutors did not oppose the expedited timeline, which was a key factor in the court’s decision to proceed at a faster pace.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His projected release date is May 8, 2028, though he has already received credit for one year served and could shorten his time further through good behavior.

The criminal case is just one part of Diddy’s growing legal troubles. He is also facing nearly 100 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, harassment and psychological abuse.