EXCLUSIVE: Fat Joe Says Tyrone Blackburn, Ex-Hypeman, Went Violently Off The Rails During Deposition

Fat Joe accused Tyrone Blackburn of making threats and derailing a deposition as a bitter legal fight with Terrance “TA” Dixon escalated inside a Manhattan courtroom.

Fat Joe and his legal team claim Blackburn turned a routine deposition into chaos, according to a new sanctions motion filed by his legal team.

The filing alleges Blackburn insulted opposing counsel, hurled personal attacks, and issued warnings that crossed into threats during sworn testimony tied to the lawsuit.

At the center of the dispute is a defamation case Fat Joe filed against Dixon and Blackburn, accusing them of spreading damaging and false claims about him.

Dixon, who once worked closely with Fat Joe, has fired back with his own lawsuit, alleging years of abuse and coercion, including claims that have drawn intense scrutiny in court filings.

The back-and-forth has grown into a full legal war, with both sides accusing each other of lies, intimidation, and misconduct.

In the latest filing, Fat Joe’s attorney Joe Tacopina paints Blackburn as the main disruptor during depositions. According to the motion, Blackburn repeatedly insulted Tacopina’s team and made crude remarks about attorney Chad Seigel.

At one point, Blackburn allegedly told Seigel his mother “should have spit you out instead of swallowing.”

The filing also claims Blackburn mocked Seigel’s appearance and made offensive comments about gender and sexuality, including asking, “What date is your transition surgery?”

But it did not stop at insults.

Fat Joe’s legal team says Blackburn made statements that sounded like threats of violence during the deposition. The motion quotes Blackburn telling Seigel, “You’d never do this if it was outside. So watch your mouth and watch how you speak to me.”

He also allegedly snapped, “Who the f### do you think you’re yelling at? Who do you think you’re talking to?”

The tension escalated further when Dixon joined in. According to the transcript, Dixon said, “I could take you down” before adding, “I could take you down with my left hand,” while Blackburn chimed in, “Everybody could take you down … very easily.”

Fat Joe’s attorneys argue those moments show a pattern of intimidation meant to disrupt testimony and stall the case.

The filing claims Blackburn’s conduct went beyond verbal attacks and into obstruction. It accuses him of coaching Dixon during questioning, interrupting repeatedly, and instructing his client not to answer key questions without valid legal grounds.

According to the motion, Blackburn even cut off the deposition mid-question, declaring, “Time is up. Don’t answer that. Time is up.”

Fat Joe’s legal team says the behavior prevented them from getting answers about serious allegations raised in Dixon’s countersuit.

Those claims include accusations that Fat Joe ran a long-term scheme involving coercion and abuse, allegations his team has flatly denied and labeled as fabricated.

The dispute traces back to Dixon’s lawsuit, which accuses Fat Joe of forcing him into thousands of sexual acts over more than a decade. Fat Joe responded with his own lawsuit, accusing Dixon and Blackburn of defamation and extortion, claiming the allegations were made to damage his reputation and extract money.

Now, the courtroom battle has shifted toward Blackburn’s conduct itself.

The sanctions motion asks the court to penalize Blackburn, force him to cover legal costs, and potentially refer him for disciplinary action.

It also requests that Dixon’s deposition be reopened and that a special master oversee future testimony to prevent further disruptions.

Fat Joe’s attorneys argue the pattern is not new, claiming Blackburn has faced criticism in other cases for similar behavior, including personal attacks and aggressive courtroom tactics.

They also point to Blackburn’s own deposition, where he claimed he could not answer basic questions because he had taken multiple medications, including narcotics, that affected his memory.

The filing argues that the claim falls apart when compared to his behavior days earlier, where he appeared alert and confrontational for hours.

Fat Joe’s team insists that the court must step in to restore order, arguing that the case cannot move forward amid what they describe as ongoing obstruction and hostility.