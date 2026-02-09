EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Suing Diddy, Fat Joe, Having Mental Issues, Tries To Dump Clients

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrone Blackburn seeks leave from federal cases after threats, personal losses and mental health struggles tied to high-profile lawsuits.

Tyrone Blackburn, the New York lawyer who has taken on Hip-Hop power players including Diddy, T.I. and Fat Joe, says a barrage of trauma, threats and professional attacks has pushed him to step away from his practice.

Blacburn told U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper in New Jersey that he is seeking a leave of absence and withdrawing from several pending federal cases.

He is grappling with severe depression, anxiety and sleeplessness after a year marked by personal loss and public pressure.

“Since Labor Day, I have experienced the deaths of four individuals close to me,” Blackburn said, adding that the losses had a “profoundly detrimental effect” on his mental, physical and emotional well‑being.

Those strains, he said, collided with mounting fallout from his work for accusers in headline‑making cases involving some of the biggest names in music.

Blackburn has represented women who accused rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of drugging, sexual assault and other abuse, pressing prosecutors in Georgia and California to open criminal investigations.

He has also filed civil complaints against Diddy for Lil Rod and Fat Joe on behalf of his former hypeman, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, alleging sexual assault, coercive labor and other misconduct.

Dixon, who claims the rapper forced him to perform four thousand forced sex acts in a $20 million lawsuit. Fat Joe has denied the allegations.

And now, Blackburn is in the hot seat, especially in his legal war with Fat Joe.

He gave another judge different excuses, saying that he was recovering from two medical procedures and he would not be able to attend depositions on February 6 and 9.

“I am currently prescribed multiple medications, including narcotics and antibiotics, to assist with the pain and recovery from the procedures. My doctors expect that I will remain on these medications for approximately six to eight weeks. In light of these circumstances, I am presently unable to prepare for or attend the depositions scheduled in this matter,” Tyrone Blackburn claimed.

Fat Joe’s lawyers are not buying it.

“Mr. Blackburn’s purported medical issues lacks credibility, particularly given that Mr. Blackburn managed to finalize and file a sprawling 254-paragraph complaint for an unrelated matter in New Jersey state court on the same day he was scheduled to defend Mr. Dixon’s deposition,” said Fat Joe’s lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Now, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon has ordered Blackburn to explain why he is attempting to ditch his clients and to explain to the court why Fat Joe should not receive sanctions or have the entire case dismissed.

The issue will come to a head in court tomorrow (February 10) – if Tyrone Blackburn shows up.

