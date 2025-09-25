EXCLUSIVE: Inmates Rave Over Diddy’s Free Game Class In Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy has earned praise from inmates at Brooklyn’s MDC for teaching a class that’s helping them build discipline and a plan for life.

Diddy is earning high marks from fellow inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for leading a class that’s reshaping lives behind bars while he awaits sentencing on October 3.

The Hip-Hop mogul, currently in custody following his conviction on two federal counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, has been teaching a course called “Free Game” inside the federal facility.

According to letters from participants obtained by AllHipHop, the sessions are far more than motivational speeches—they’re giving incarcerated men a renewed sense of purpose.

“Because of this class I have a purpose, something to look forward to every day,” wrote inmate Arturo Santiago. Douglas Welch added, “He has showed us that it is the little adjustments to our everyday lives that add up to a big change.”

The program has received the highest possible rating from the unit counselor at MDC, who described it as an “excellent class.” Inmates credit the course with helping them set realistic goals and track their weekly progress.

Wellington Eustate shared, “Mr. Combs teaches us about how chasing the easy money is the wrong way to achieve greatness. He has shown me that it’s never too late to start nor is it ever too late to achieve your dreams.”

The class, which blends personal development with practical advice, has clearly resonated with the jail’s population.

Didier Rios Galinda said, “Everybody was motivated for the lessons the class provided—in my case particularly it has had very much impact.”

Quinton Davis echoed that sentiment, saying, “The Free Game class with Mr. Combs has affected me in a good way… I’ve learned many things like how to create a successful plan. And that plan has to be realistic.”

Charles Scruggs said the course provided him with the tools to avoid illegal activity after his release.

“I was really appreciative to receive some knowledge of sort to take back to the real world and not have to think about doing something illegal. He taught me to come up with a plan.”

Another inmate, Recaldo Fray, said the class changed his mindset.

“Mr. Combs has inspired me to change my views on life so far to start thinking about having a plan, not giving up, putting my pride aside. I have seen myself a lot more discipline. He has taught me every plan or dream starts with belief.”

Corey Batchelor called the experience meaningful. “It means so much to me to be able to sit down and learn all of this from Mr. Combs, he has taught me so much and I thank him for it.”

Raymond Castillo noted the course’s impact on unity inside the jail. “In a place of segregation, I have seen Mr. Combs bring unity to all races and ethnic groups no matter the background as a unified front.”

Diddy, who was acquitted of more serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, remains in custody without bail.

Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of at least 51 months. His legal team is requesting a term as short as 14 months. He is expected to receive credit for roughly 10 months already served.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.