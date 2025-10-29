EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Battle With Milagro Gramz Delayed – Over Julio Foolio Murder Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz’s legal showdown with Megan Thee Stallion was postponed as her lawyers defend a suspect in the Foolio murder trial.

Milagro Gramz is asking a judge to briefly pause on her legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion after her attorney became tied up in a high-profile murder case involving slain rapper Julio Foolio.

Gramz, a YouTuber and Hip-Hop commentator whose real name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, requested a delay in her defamation case with Megan Thee Stallion because her lawyer, Jeremy McLymont, is currently defending a client in a Tampa homicide trial connected to Foolio’s June 2024 killing.

According to court filings, McLymont informed a Miami federal judge that the October 30 pretrial hearing in Megan’s lawsuit overlaps with the capital murder trial of Alicia Andrews.

Andrews is one of five people charged in the ambush-style killing of Foolio, whose real name was Charles Andrew Jones II.

Andrews is accused of acting as a lookout and helping track Foolio’s movements during his birthday trip to Tampa.

Prosecutors say she drove a surveillance vehicle alongside her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance and relayed real-time updates to the shooters who later gunned down the Jacksonville rapper outside a Holiday Inn.

Police allege the group traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa with the intent to kill Foolio, part of a broader gang feud. Surveillance footage and cellphone data reportedly place Andrews at the scene.

Andrews faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Her defense claims she was unaware of the murder plot and was manipulated by her boyfriend.

She is the only co-defendant not facing the death penalty.

McLymont told the court he expects the Tampa trial to continue through October 31. He asked to reschedule the Megan Thee Stallion hearing to a date he can attend, stating he is available the week of November 3.

The delay adds another chapter to a lawsuit already filled with digital drama.

Megan Thee Stallion filed a defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against Gramz earlier this year. The case accuses Gramz of orchestrating a prolonged smear campaign tied to the 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez.

In the complaint, Megan’s legal team described Gramz as a “mouthpiece,” “puppet,” and “paid surrogate” for Lanez, alleging she spread false narratives to harass and discredit the Houston rapper.

The suit also claims Gramz distributed deepfake adult content and violated court orders to preserve digital evidence.

Court records show Gramz deleted thousands of messages and removed WhatsApp from her phone despite a legal hold. These actions led to sanctions and a gag order barring her from posting about Megan during the case.

Milagro Gramz has denied the allegations, arguing the lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent commentary. Her defense maintains she was reporting on the Tory Lanez case, not engaging in harassment.