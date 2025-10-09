EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Scores New Sanctions Against Milagro Gramz For Deleting More Messages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion gained a legal edge as a judge hit Milagro Gramz with new sanctions for deleting key evidence – again.

Megan Thee Stallion secured another legal win in her civil case against blogger Milagro Gramz after a federal judge ruled that the social media commentator deleted more evidence critical to the rapper’s claims of online harassment and defamation.

The ruling, issued October 9, 2025, followed an evidentiary hearing where the court determined that Gramz intentionally erased additional messages despite court orders to preserve them.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid concluded that Milagro Gramz’ conduct met the legal standard for bad faith under federal rules, clearing the way for a damaging jury instruction against her.

The court will now allow jurors to assume the missing messages would have hurt Gramz’s defense and supported Megan’s allegations. Additionally, she must cover Megan Thee Stallion’s legal expenses related to the spoliation hearing.

This latest development adds to a growing list of sanctions already imposed on Milagro Gramz in the case, which stems from Megan’s October 2024 lawsuit accusing the blogger of orchestrating a coordinated smear campaign after the conviction of rapper Tory Lanez for shooting Megan in 2020.

The lawsuit alleges Gramz used her social media platforms—where she has amassed more than 100,000 followers—to spread conspiracy theories, mock Megan’s trauma, and circulate manipulated or deepfake content.

Megan Thee Stallion claims Gramz’s posts amounted to defamation, cyberstalking and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Court records show that Milagro Gramz was formally instructed to preserve all communications related to the case shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

However, a forensic review revealed she deleted thousands of text and WhatsApp messages, including exchanges with Lanez—real name Daystar Peterson—and his father, Sonstar Peterson, both of whom are alleged to have been involved in the campaign targeting Megan.

During earlier proceedings, Gramz admitted she had deleted messages but failed to offer a clear reason for why key conversations disappeared. As a result, the court previously ordered her to cooperate with forensic experts and preserve remaining phone data.

In the most recent order, Judge Reid found Milagro Gramz’s deletion of additional messages violated her legal duty and showed a clear intent to withhold evidence.

“The Court finds that [Milagro Gramz] acted in bad faith,” the order stated and is planning to impose severe penalties for her intent to obstruct the case.

The adverse inference instruction could prove critical at trial, as it allows Megan’s legal team to argue that the missing messages would have supported her claims of a deliberate online campaign to damage her reputation and mental health.

The judge also ordered both sides to meet and attempt to agree on the amount she must pay to reimburse Megan’s attorneys. If they cannot reach a consensus, Judge Reid will determine the amount herself.

The next phase of the case will likely focus on trial preparation, where Megan’s team can now use the court’s ruling to bolster her claims of targeted harassment and digital defamation.