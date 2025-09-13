EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Dragging Milagro Gramz To Houston Court For Two-Hour Deposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion secured a court order requiring Milagro Gramz to appear for a limited deposition in Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion is hauling Milagro Gramz into a court in Houston for a tightly controlled two-hour deposition as her defamation lawsuit against the social media commentator intensifies.

A federal magistrate judge in the Southern District of Florida approved Megan’s request to continue Gramz’s deposition, which will now take place in Houston on a date to be finalized by both sides.

The court capped the session at two hours and limited the scope to issues and evidence that surfaced after Gramz’s initial deposition on July 21.

The rapper accuses Milagro Gramz of spreading false claims tied to the Tory Lanez shooting case and participating in what Megan’s legal team describes as a “coordinated campaign” to harm her reputation.

The lawsuit alleges that Gramz worked in concert with Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, who is accused of paying her thousands of dollars to post misleading content about Megan.

Court filings also claim Gramz deleted hundreds of text messages with Peterson that were supposed to be turned over during discovery.

Megan’s attorneys argue the new deposition is necessary to question Gramz about this alleged destruction of evidence and her communications with key figures in the case.

The legal battle has already seen several contentious depositions. Tory Lanez, who was convicted in 2022 for shooting Megan, disrupted his own deposition by mocking her lawyers and refusing to cooperate.

A judge later ordered him to pay Megan’s legal fees.

Caesar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, was also deposed and accused of obstructing the process. He allegedly relayed messages between Tory Lanez and Milagro Gramz and will now be re-deposed under court supervision.

The lawsuit against Milagro Gramz claims she spread damaging lies about Megan’s mental health, substance use and character, and even distributed deepfake pornography.

A gag order currently bars Gramz from speaking publicly about Megan while the case proceeds.

The trial is scheduled to begin in November 2025.