EXCLUSIVE: Sanctioned Lawyer’s Client Pursues New Diddy Claim Over Alleged Cocaine Deal

Joseph Manzaro dragged Diddy and Brendan Paul into another court battle over drug trafficking claims that judges have already tossed for being too far-fetched.

Joseph Manzaro pulled Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex-assistant Brendan Paul back into the legal blender with fresh court docs in New York, saying the two were wrapped up in a 2015 drug run in Florida—and he swears Brendan flat-out lied under oath.

Manzaro says he saw Brendan scoop up a kilo of coke and another of meth in Deerfield Beach like it was no big deal. According to him, Brendan rolled into Florida on a motorcycle from Ohio and picked up the goods with no cash exchanged, claiming the price was already locked in.

He also claims Brendan was flexing about pushing meth to college kids and even mocked him after some kind of scuffle at a party. Manzaro says Brendan was hired through Instagram by Christian Combs—Diddy’s son—to help move product.

Now Manzaro wants the court to grill Brendan in a hearing to see if he perjured himself in Diddy’s blockbuster RICO trial, before the rap mogul is sentenced, which is scheduled to happen on October 3, unless the embattled Bad Boy founder is granted a retrial.

This isn’t Manzaro’s first wild accusation against Diddy.

Earlier this year, Manzaro went after Gloria and Emilio Estefan with a lawsuit that claimed there was a secret tunnel connecting their place to Diddy’s Star Island mansion, which led him to a secret room where he was sexually assaulted.

The court tossed that one, calling it “frivolous” after public records showed that none of the celebs named, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, or LeBron James, were even in Miami at the time.

Manzaro’s lawyer, Travis Walker, got hit with a $7,000 fine for filing that Estefan case without checking basic facts. The judge called the whole thing reckless.

Even after all that, Manzaro keeps showing up with new filings, tossing racketeering claims at Diddy, Brendan and whoever else he thinks is part of this supposed drug ring.

So far, the court has not taken him seriously.