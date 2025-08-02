Faizon Love AKA Big Worm Heads To Trial For Smashing Woman’s Head With Credit Card Reader

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Faizon Love is facing a felony trial after allegedly injuring a hotel clerk with a credit card reader during a booking dispute.

Faizon Love is set to stand trial in January 2026 after allegedly hurling a credit card reader at a hotel clerk’s head during a heated confrontation over a reservation gone wrong at a San Diego hotel.

The Friday actor, widely recognized for his role as Big Worm, is facing felony assault charges tied to the August 2024 incident.

According to court documents, Love became irate after learning the hotel was fully booked, despite having a reservation through a third-party app. The situation escalated when he allegedly yanked the credit card terminal from the front desk and threw it at a female employee, striking her on the right side of her head and shattering her glasses.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, sought medical attention and was diagnosed with a concussion and a visible bump behind her right ear.

She later filed a civil lawsuit against Love, accusing him of assault, battery, negligence and emotional distress. The suit seeks damages for medical expenses and ongoing trauma.

“Mr. Love again was just going off on repeatedly cussing them out,” the clerk testified during a hearing earlier this week. “Every other word was a cuss word, and it was getting louder.”

She added that after she told him, “that’s enough,” Love “pulled the credit card machine off and threw it at my direction.”

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges in late 2024, and Love was arraigned in early 2025. The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2026.

Faizon Love Hints At “Last Friday” Return

Meanwhile, Love’s name has also resurfaced in Hollywood circles. Ice Cube recently confirmed that the long-awaited final installment of the Friday series, titled Last Friday, is in development.

The film is set in 2025 and may include cameo appearances from original cast members, including Love’s character Big Worm.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Love posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Tuesday (July 29), sharing an image of a vintage telephone with the caption “Guess who just got the call…” and tagged Ice Cube.

However, the post also included a tag for Clipse, leaving followers puzzled about his true intentions.