EXCLUSIVE: Feds Fight “Dangerous” Diddy’s Attempt To Get Out Of Jail Before Sentencing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Federal prosecutors called Sean “Diddy” Combs a danger to the public and urged a judge to keep him in jail ahead of his sentencing.

The feds say Diddy is just too damned dangerous to be let out of jail before his October sentencing and accused him of trying to dodge accountability after his felony conviction under the Mann Act.

In a sharply worded response filed late Thursday night (July 31), prosecutors rejected Diddy’s motion for release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, arguing he failed to meet the legal standard for post-conviction bail and remains a threat to others and a potential flight risk.

“The defendant’s temper and violence were unpredictable,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton wrote in the filing. “It is ‘impossible’ for the defendant—having repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial—‘to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community.’”

Diddy, 55, was convicted on July 2 on two felony counts related to transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

His legal team filed a motion asking for his release on a $50 million bond while awaiting sentencing set for October 3, and simultaneously also asked for an acquittal or a new trial.

Prosecutors said the motion to reconsider bail was both late and lacking in merit. They argued Diddy’s team failed to present any new evidence, changes in law or significant errors in the original ruling that would justify a reversal.

Diddy’s attorneys claimed the conditions at MDC Brooklyn were unsafe and warranted his release, but prosecutors pushed back, saying the facility had improved significantly in recent years.

They noted increased staffing, fewer lockdowns and better medical care, and pointed out that Diddy had not reported any personal safety concerns since being detained.

The defense had also argued that Diddy’s case was exceptional and that he did not act with commercial intent or exploit vulnerable individuals.

“To our knowledge, Mr. Combs is the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct (for) anything like this,” his lawyers wrote. “It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults.”

They also argued that Diddy typically hired male escorts through legal businesses and that the individuals involved voluntarily traveled and participated in the activities.

Still, prosecutors emphasized that Diddy’s conviction triggered mandatory detention under federal law unless “exceptional reasons” applied—and they said this case didn’t qualify.

The court has not yet ruled on the bail reconsideration request. For now, Diddy remains in custody at MDC Brooklyn.