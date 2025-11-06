Flavor Flav Enraged Dancing with the Stars Fans with Terrible Judging Skills

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav’s guest judging on Dancing with the Stars sparked massive viewer outrage over his confusing scores and controversial decisions.

Flavor Flav found himself at the center of intense criticism after his tumultuous stint as a guest panelist on Dancing with the Stars during Tuesday night’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode.

The Public Enemy hype man’s judging performance left viewers and contestants bewildered as he distributed scores that many deemed erratic and inexplicable.

The Hip-Hop legend’s troubles began immediately when he appeared confused about the fundamental scoring system, requiring assistance from veteran judge Carrie Ann Inaba to understand his responsibilities.

His first major misstep occurred when he awarded Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach a perfect 10 – their highest score of the season – while his fellow judges gave them 9s.

The rapper continued his unpredictable scoring pattern throughout the evening, handing out 9s and 10s without providing clear justification for his decisions.

His most controversial moment came when he gave consistently struggling contestant Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater a perfect 10, despite the pair repeatedly finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard in previous weeks.

The situation became more complicated when Flavor Flav later revealed to People magazine that his 9 score for Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy was unintentional.

“I gave them a nine which was an accident. I really wanted to give them a 10, but they wouldn’t let me change it,,” he explained, claiming the lower score was due to equipment confusion rather than his assessment of their performance.

Viewers expressed additional frustration when fan-favorite Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated despite receiving praise for their performances throughout the competition. The actress had just earned a perfect score in the group number minutes before her elimination was announced.

Seven celebrity contestants remain in the competition: Andy Richter, Dylan Efron, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Whitney Leavitt, and Jordan Chiles.

The controversy surrounding Flavor Flav‘s guest appearance has raised questions about the show’s guest judge selection process and scoring consistency.