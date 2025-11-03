Floyd Mayweather Goes Viral With Emotional Israel Award Speech: “Any Time Its War, I’m On Your Side”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Floyd Mayweather received the World Champion for Israel Award from the Republican Jewish Coalition for his unwavering support during Gaza war.

Floyd Mayweather stepped into a different kind of ring Saturday night, accepting the World Champion for Israel Award from the Republican Jewish Coalition at their Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

The undefeated boxing legend was recognized for his “big heart” and “generous support for the people of Israel during the war in Gaza.”

“I’m not with you guys 10%, 50%. I will always be the voice for the people in Israel. I will always stand behind the country of Israel, the one and only Floyd Money Mayweather in Israel. I will always be here for you guys when you guys don’t have a voice,” Floyd Mayweather said during his speech.

The 48-year-old champion has made multiple visits to Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in more than 250 kidnappings.

During these trips, Floyd Mayweather has provided support to United Hatzalah, wounded IDF soldiers and Israeli children orphaned by the war.

The boxing icon has been vocal about his commitment and he seemed to be aware he would be facing some backlash after accepting his award from the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“I’m going to stand strong, and no matter what I go through, no matter how much backlash I get, I live my life for me,” Floyd Mayweather said. “Any time its any war, I’m on your side, count me in.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition praised Mayweather’s efforts in their announcement, noting he has “given his time, energy and resources to help Israelis in their greatest time of need.”

The organization emphasized that “Mayweather’s support has immeasurably helped United Hatzalah, wounded IDF soldiers and Israeli children orphaned by the war.”

During his visits to Israel, Mayweather met with Israeli soldiers at Tel Aviv’s Hilton Beach, offering encouragement and taking photos with them. “These are young fighters,” he said. “I was a young fighter. I know how it is.”

The RJC also recognized Mayweather for speaking out against antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the United States.

“He has spoken out against antisemitism and anti-Israel hate here at home as well. He is a champion for Israel and the Jewish people,” the coalition stated.

Mayweather told Israel Hayom earlier this year, “I don’t remember anymore how many times I’ve been in Israel, but it’s probably a lot. It’s a beautiful place, with wonderful people. I’ve always had Israeli friends, and I will continue coming here until my dying day.”

The Las Vegas summit featured prominent conservative voices, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Senator Lindsey Graham and Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon also participated in the event.

Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0 record, has also been politically outspoken, previously expressing strong support for President Donald Trump, calling him “a great president” and “a great businessman.”

As he predicted, the boxer was met with intense criticism on social media.

“I can only imagine the kind of debt Floyd mayweather got to be in to be doing this s###,” one user said, while another wrote: “Netanyahu don’t give a damn about your black a$$ Floyd Mayweather. So sick and tired of some of these conforming black celebrities like him.”

Floyd Mayweather might as well change his nickname to Buckwheat. pic.twitter.com/xXcqiJBQue — Maximus (@afro9strong) November 3, 2025

Floyd Mayweather … money isn’t everything man 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Quony Wick (@quontroversy) November 3, 2025

Punch drunk Floyd Mayweather, known for his prowess in foreign policy.



This is the best endorsement you’ve got? — SkyJefe (@jefe_sky) November 3, 2025

Youre not helping your case any.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather has also been punched in the head a lot. — Sir Wit of Cheddar (@LudwigTheGuy1) November 3, 2025

Did Floyd Mayweather just announce his allegiant with Israel ? Lmao — 👾 (@hazywillnot) November 3, 2025