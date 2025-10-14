Four Arrested After Mississippi Homecoming Shooting That Left Six Dead

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Four people have been taken into custody after a deadly mass shooting shattered a Mississippi town’s homecoming weekend, leaving six dead and more than a dozen others wounded, according to the FBI’s Jackson Field Office.

The arrests—announced Monday (October 13)—followed a chaotic scene Friday night in Leland, where gunfire erupted just after a high school football game ended.

Authorities charged Teviyon L. Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25, with capital murder. Latoya A. Powell, 44, faces an attempted murder charge.

The FBI said the mass shooting “appears to have been sparked by a disagreement among several individuals,” though the exact motive remains unclear. The agency also confirmed that “other arrests are pending.”

The violence unfolded on a downtown street packed with people celebrating homecoming. Witnesses described a chaotic and gruesome scene.

“It was the most horrific scene I’d ever seen,” Camish Hopkins told The Associated Press. She recalled seeing multiple victims bleeding and four lifeless bodies on the ground.

The aftermath was grim. Blood stained the pavement. Shoes and personal belongings were scattered across the area, remnants of a celebration turned deadly.

According to NBC News, the FBI had previously released surveillance footage and requested public help in identifying four suspects. It is not yet known if the individuals arrested were among those shown in the video.

This incident marks the 14th mass killing in the United States this year, as tracked by the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database, which defines such events as homicides where four or more people are killed within a 24-hour period.