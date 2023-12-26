Future Confirms Collaborative Album With Metro Boomin Is On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pluto prepares his fans to get ready for the forthcoming LP.

Metro Boomin has been teasing a collaborative project with Future for months. His audio tag team partner recently let his followers know to expect that body of work soon.

Future reposted a screenshot of his tweet from May 1 that read, “Pluto X Metro.” The Atlanta-raised rhymer’s new Instagram Story included the caption, “Album on the way [eagle emoji].”

During his appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, Metro Boomin told the television audience, “Me and Pluto album on the way,” referring to one of Future’s popular nicknames.

Then a December 19 tweet from Metro also forecasted the upcoming joint effort with his longtime musical partner. He shared a photo with Future in the studio. That pic’s caption read, “COMING SOON [three eagle emojis].”

Metro Boomin has become a regular contributor to the Freebandz frontman’s discography. The combination of Metro and Future has produced songs such as “Honest,“ “Mask Off” and “Jumpman.”

2022’s I Never Liked You is Future’s most recent solo studio LP. Metro Boomin did not have a production credit on that chart-topping album. He explained the omission during a December 2022 interview.

“[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” Metro stated. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

The St. Louis native also said, “I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.’”

Metro Boomin dropped his Heroes & Villains album that same month. The Grammy-nominated project featured Future on multiple tracks, including the Hot 100 Top 10 hit “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Chris Brown.

Future also showed up on the Metro-curated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Both Heroes & Villains and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse peaked in the Billboard 200’s Top 5 region. Heroes & Villains opened at No. 1.