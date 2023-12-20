Metro Boomin Teases Collaborative Project With Future Amid Rumored Beef With Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Metro and Pluto reconnected for a new body of work.

As the fourth quarter of 2023 winds down, it appears Metro Boomin wants his fans to know something big is coming. The super-producer behind 2022’s Heroes & Villains studio LP once again teased a new project with Future.

On Tuesday (December 19), Metro Boomin tweeted a photo of himself and Future in the studio. The St. Louis native captioned his tweet, “COMING SOON [three eagle emojis].”

Metro’s post comes after the Boominati Worldwide label founder offered a similar teaser at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September. At the time, he said, “Me and Pluto album on the way.”

Future has worked extensively with Metro Boomin throughout his career. Some of the Atlanta-raised rapper’s biggest hits feature beats by Young Metro, including songs like “Honest” and “Mask Off.”

Metro also handled a significant amount of the production for Future and Drake’s 2015 joint mixtape What a Time to Be Alive. However, there seems to be some tension between Metro and Drake at the moment.

Attendees at the 2024 Rolling Loud California festival will have the chance to see Metro Boomin and Future perform live at the event. The two Hip-Hop stars replaced Lil Uzi Vert as headliners for the March 17 show.