Future & Metro Boomin Replace Lil Uzi Vert As Rolling Loud Headliners

Uzi will be performing in Inglewood, but not at Rolling Loud.

It appears Lil Uzi Vert will not be part of the forthcoming Rolling Loud California festival in 2024. Organizers for the event announced Future and Metro Boomin as Uzi’s replacements.

Originally, Rolling Loud revealed Lil Uzi Vert as one of the three headlining acts for the live three-day music showcase. However, the “Just Wanna Rock” rhymer pushed back on being booked for the gig.

“I never said I was doing Rolling Loud, don’t understand why my name is on here @rollingloud,” Lil Uzi Vert wrote in their Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 14).

Yesterday (November 15), the official Rolling Loud X account sent out a tweet clarifying the lineup for the upcoming Inglewood, California edition of the event. A new poster shows Future and Metro Boomin as the headliners for Sunday, March 17.

Ok bet 👌 RL CALI 2024



PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT



ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT



RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale.



— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 15, 2023

While Lil Uzi Vert has been removed from the flyer, music superstars Nicki Minaj and Post Malone remain at the top of the Rolling Loud California bill for Friday (March 15) and Saturday (March 16), respectively.

Rolling Loud California 2024 will also include performances by YG, Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, and more.

Lil Uzi Vert kicked off their own The Pink Tape Tour in Minneapolis on October 21. The Atlantic/Generation Now recording artist has a show scheduled for Inglewood tonight (November 16) at the Kia Forum.

Metro Boomin had a successful year in 2023. The producer’s 2022 album, Heroes & Villains, spent 49 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart over the last eleven months. Metro has also been teasing a joint project with Future.