Gavin Newsom Slams Senate Democrats Over Shutdown Deal & Healthcare Concessions

Gavin Newsom called out Senate Democrats for backing a shutdown deal that left healthcare subsidies in limbo.

Gavin Newsom erupted over healthcare and party loyalty after eight Senate Democrats crossed the aisle Sunday night to help Republicans end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history without securing a firm commitment on Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The California governor voiced his thoughts after the Senate passed the temporary funding bill in a 60-40 vote, calling the move a betrayal of working families who rely on subsidized healthcare.

The agreement funds federal agencies through January 30 but delays any decision on ACA tax credits until at least mid-December.

“Pathetic,” Newsom posted on X in a one-word takedown of the bipartisan deal. He followed up with: “America deserves better.”

His office echoed the sentiment, writing: “Pathetic. This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!”

The eight Democrats who broke ranks included John Fetterman, Tim Kaine, Catherine Cortez Masto, Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen, Dick Durbin, Maggie Hassan and Jacky Rosen.

Their support allowed the Senate to move forward without the healthcare guarantees that had kept Democrats united for more than 40 days.

The deal includes a vague promise from Senate GOP leader John Thune to hold a vote on ACA subsidies in December. But House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed any obligation to follow through.

When asked if he’d guarantee a vote, Johnson replied, “Ah — no. I’m not promising anyone anything.”

Newsom reposted a clip of Johnson’s remarks with the caption: “Just going to leave this one here.”

Just going to leave this one here. https://t.co/ybl6MtjCks — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 10, 2025

Senator Bernie Sanders dismissed the agreement, calling the GOP’s assurance “a totally meaningless gesture” and warning, “it would be a horrific mistake to cave in to Trump right now.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made it clear that House Democrats would not support the Senate’s version of the bill.

The shutdown, which began October 1, stretched beyond 40 days, making it the longest in U.S. history.

The Senate deal includes provisions to rehire federal workers and provide backpay, reversing Trump administration efforts to permanently eliminate thousands of jobs.

The House must now vote on the Senate’s proposal before President Trump can sign it into law.