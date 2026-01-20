Gervonta Davis Stripped Of WBA Title, Still Dodging Miami Warrant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gervonta Davis lost his WBA lightweight title and remains at large after a Miami warrant for domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend.

Gervonta Davis just lost way more than a fight.

The WBA stripped Tank of his lightweight championship after Miami Gardens police issued an arrest warrant for domestic violence charges. Davis remains at large five days after the warrant dropped. U.S. Marshals joined the hunt for the Baltimore native who’s dodging serious felony charges.

The trouble started on October 27 at Tootsies strip club in Miami. Davis allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel by the throat and dragged her through the club against her will. Police say surveillance footage backs up Rossel’s story completely.

“The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain in an attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will,” Miami Gardens executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty told reporters.

Rossel claims Davis hit her in the head and tried forcing her into his car before she escaped. The charges include battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. Each carries serious prison time if convicted.

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza announced the title stripping on a Spanish-language talk show over the weekend.

Davis got downgraded to “Champion in Recess” status. The move came partly due to inactivity since Tank hasn’t defended his belt in over 10 months. He fought Lamont Roach to a controversial draw last March in his most recent title defense.

The fight featured Davis taking a knee that many called suspicious. Mendoza promised an immediate rematch, but talks collapsed after the domestic violence allegations surfaced. This marks the second domestic violence case against Davis in recent years.

He faced similar charges in 2020 after a video showed him putting his hands on his girlfriend at a University of Miami charity event. Those charges got dropped in December 2022. The October incident also killed Davis’s massive Netflix fight with Jake Paul.

The bout was scheduled for November 14 but was canceled after the allegations surfaced. Anthony Joshua replaced Davis and knocked out Paul in six rounds, breaking Paul’s jaw.

Process servers attempted to serve Davis with Rossel’s civil lawsuit at his home five times. His lawyers, business manager and publicist all refused to accept service or reveal his location. The civil suit seeks damages for battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and emotional distress.

Davis owns a 30-0-1 record with 28 knockouts, but his legal troubles keep mounting.

As of Monday, Miami Gardens police confirmed Davis remains a fugitive with an active warrant for his arrest.