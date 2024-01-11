Gillie Da King Responds To Rumors He Sacrificed His Son For Illuminati Membership

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The podcaster goes off on anyone pushing theories about the late Devin Spady.

Gillie Da King lost his son, YNG Cheese, in 2023. The 25-year-old rapper was shot in Philadelphia on July 20 before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Since his passing, conspiracy theorists on the internet have questioned the nature of YNG Cheese’s death. Unsubstantiated speculation claimed Gillie Da King sacrificed his child as part of an Illuminati ritual.

Gillie spoke about those baseless rumors while appearing on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. The January 10 episode of the show also featured Gillie’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game partner, Wallo.

“What type of n##### is y’all? Sitting around talking about the Illuminati sacrifice and all that dumb-ass s### online,” Gillie Da King expressed. “Illuminati came down North Philly and killed my son? Shut the f### up, goofy-ass n#####.”

The father of four living children also said, “I got m############ kids. He got brothers and sisters that gotta see that s###. Gotta see some dumb s### like that online ’cause you n##### trying to get views and likes.”

Gillie Da King also warned anyone pushing that false narrative about his late son. He declared, “One day [Wallo’s] gonna lighten up and I’m gonna tear y’all ass up. I’m gonna light y’all the f### up. I’m gonna give y’all all the fame you’re looking for. Trust me.”