GloRilla Channels Michael Jackson During Bayou Classic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

GloRilla brought Hip-Hop flair and a Michael Jackson tribute to the Bayou Classic halftime show while sparking buzz courtside with NBA star Brandon Ingram.

GloRilla lit up the Caesars Superdome with a high-energy halftime tribute to Michael Jackson and a nod to HBCU culture during the 2025 Bayou Classic.

Big Glo turned the annual showdown between Grambling State University and Southern University into a celebration of Hip-Hop and legacy.

The Memphis rapper took the spotlight in a black-and-gold military-style jacket reminiscent of Jackson’s iconic look, delivering a visual homage that merged pop culture history with modern Southern swagger.

Her setlist included her hits “TGIF” and “Let Her Cook,” energizing the crowd with help from the Grambling State Tiger Marching Band and the Orchesis Dance Company.

The halftime moment also doubled as a brand collaboration, with dancers outfitted in gear from her ongoing partnership with Adidas.

GloRilla called the performance meaningful, saying the Bayou Classic is “a huge moment for HBCU culture” and adding she was honored to perform with Grambling State students.

Off the field, GloRilla was also spotted courtside during a recent NBA game, cheering on Brandon Ingram, the Toronto Raptors forward rumored to be her boyfriend.

She was seen celebrating after Ingram’s game-winning shot against the Indiana Pacers, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about their relationship.

While GloRilla’s performance stole the halftime spotlight, the game itself delivered its own surprise.

Southern University edged out Grambling State 28-27, snapping the Tigers’ four-game winning streak in the rivalry and sending shock through the Superdome.