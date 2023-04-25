Grimes Bucks The Trend- Lets A.I. Clone Her Voice With No Penalties

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Singer Grimes has no problem with artificial intelligence and to prove it, she’s allowing uses of the technology to clone horses within humanity!

Grimes, hip-hop news,

Grimes has approved of her voice being used in artificial intelligence-based music.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) weighed in on the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) software in music creation.

While praising AI artists, the Oblivion singer gave her blessing for musicians to use her voice in an AI-based work if they divvied the royalties.

“I’ll split 50 (percent) royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice,” Grimes tweeted, sharing a headline on the fake Drake and fake The Weeknd song “Heart On My Sleeve.”

“Same deal as I would with any artist I collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty,” she said.

The 35-year-old concluded, “I have no label and no legal bindings.”

“Heart On My Sleeve” was created by TikTok user Ghostwriter977 using AI-generated replications of Drake and The Weeknd’s voices.

The song was uploaded to Spotify and Apple Music on 4 April this year – and shared on TikTok on 15 April, where it went viral.

Talking with my team: if u register music with us we can collect & pay out royalties direct to anyone who uses A.I. Grimes vocals using smart contracts!? The future rly is now! this is so cool.



Working on a way to register and easily access vocals thru https://t.co/7OEKD2WDZF — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

“Ok hate this part but we may do copyright takedowns ONLY for rly rly toxic lyrics w grimes voice: imo you’d rly have to push it for me to wanna take smthn down but I guess plz don’t be the worst. as in, try not to exit the current Overton window of lyrical content w regards to sex/violence. Like no baby murder songs plz.

I think I’m Streisand effecting this now but I don’t wanna have to issue a takedown and be a hypocrite later. ***That’s the only rule. Rly don’t like to do a rule but don’t wanna be responsible for a Nazi anthem unless it’s somehow in jest a la producers I guess.

Rly rly don’t like adding rules so I apologize but this is the only thing,” Grimes added.