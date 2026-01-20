Gucci Mane Attacked By Pooh Shiesty? Tasha K Spills With No Clean Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new Tasha K rumor claims Gucci Mane was allegedly forced into a contract release tied to Pooh Shiesty, Yo Gotti, and more.

Tasha K is not somebody we take a lot of time listening to, but this one made my ears itch. Gucci Mane seems to be in a good space, but there is this rumor that includes Death Row Records 2.0, Pooh Shiesty and even Yo Gotti.

Now before anybody starts packing for court, let’s remember this is just internet chatter. All speculative and alleged. By the way, I am not educated on this whole thing so if there are errors in this rumor, correct me in the comments. According to Tasha K, the story goes something like this. Gucci Mane was supposedly confronted and pressured into signing a contract release connected of Pooh Shiesty so he could sign freely with Yo Gotti and his CMG camp. There’s no police report, but apparently there was a standoff that allegedly involved a firearm.

Gucci Mane took down his “Welcome Home” post for Pooh Shiesty, which fans noticed. And now the internet is talking. Most people I have seen are wondering if the 1017 chapter is closed of if this is some high-powered business move. 👀

Tasha K said she was going to drop more on MLK Day, but didn’t. Maybe she had more respect for the slain Civil Rights leader than to drop some mess on his day. Or maybe it’s BS?

Pooh Shiesty is on home confinement status at a RRC (Halfway House) for those that do not know. The last rumor was that he was back in jail. As it relates to this rumor, he’s definitely on electronic monitoring and probably has to report to the RRC once a week. I am certain he has to go in for alcohol/drug urinalysis too. If he committed this or any crime, he’d be back in prison.

Gucci Mane is a veteran who has survived label wars, industry politics, and personal reinvention. He has not addressed the claim publicly. Allegations are not convictions.

It seems like Gucci did send a message to anybody that says he was relieved of any jewelry. And promoted as well.