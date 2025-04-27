Ice Cube Explains Why Box Office Numbers Mean Nothing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube shared that for him, the real success of Last Friday will come from audience laughter and lasting quotes, not ticket sales.

Ice Cube is putting laughter and legacy over box office numbers as he gears up for Last Friday, the long-awaited fourth chapter of his iconic Friday franchise.

The Hip-Hop legend and Hollywood heavyweight told The Hollywood Reporter that for him, success isn’t about raking in millions but about creating moments that stick with audiences.

“Hearing people laugh in the theater, hearing how much people enjoy it, having quotable lines that they take to their regular life, like ‘Bye Felicia,’ or something like that—that’s when a movie is great to me,” Ice Cube explained. “It’s not how much money you make. No, it’s how many times people can watch it and enjoy it. That’s really the measuring stick.”

Cube introduced the world to Friday in 1995, writing, producing and starring in the cult classic. He followed it up with Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002, cementing the franchise’s place in pop culture.

After years of back and forth, Cube finally struck a deal with Warner Bros. earlier this month to move forward with Last Friday.

Despite the two-decade gap since the last installment, Ice Cube said he feels no pressure to deliver.

“There’s no pressure because I’m working with the best in the business,” he said.

He added that the real challenge is ensuring the new film resonates with today’s audiences.

“With each movie you do, you have to make it good and great,” he added. “You can’t just expect people to spend their time and money on something that’s not worth it. The fun of making people laugh is actually working with things in current times and people and personalities that draw laughter, some reality, so you’re gonna have fun.”