Taraji P. Henson Calls Out Met Gala Attendees Over Jeff Bezos Sponsorship

Taraji P. Henson questions why celebrities are attending the Met Gala, backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, expressing her confusion.

Taraji P. Henson slammed the celebs that attended last night’s Met Gala in a scornful post on social media.

The actress jumped into the conversation after Meredith Lynch posted a video warning celebrities about attending an event backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Henson’s response was immediate and unfiltered.

She commented directly on Lynch’s post with her own frustration, saying, “I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!”

The moment captured a growing tension between celebrity culture and corporate ethics that’s been building for weeks.

Lynch’s original video laid out the core issue with precision. She pointed out that Bezos has backed Donald Trump, the same president who has slashed arts funding across the country.

The irony wasn’t lost on anyone paying attention. Lynch acknowledged that the Met itself is a wonderful institution that funnels gala proceeds to legitimate causes, but she couldn’t get past the contradiction of having Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez as honorary co-chairs.

The message was simple: you can’t claim to support the arts while standing next to someone who’s actively worked against them.

Henson took it further by resharing a post that highlighted Bezos’s $500 million superyacht while Amazon warehouse workers deal with precarious conditions, low wages, and injury rates that keep climbing.

She captioned it with just two words: “Enjoy the MET.” The sarcasm landed hard.

Despite the criticism, the event still drew major names. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor and Doechii, to name a few, all showed up.

The theme was “Fashion is Art,” tied to the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Art exhibition, but the real conversation happening wasn’t about fashion at all.

It was about what it means when celebrities align themselves with billionaires who’ve made choices that contradict the values they claim to hold.