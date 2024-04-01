“Big 3” Rappers Drake, J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar Need To Retire According To IDK

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Was the “DENiM” rapper dissing or trolling?

J. Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have dominated the Hip-Hop news over the last several weeks. Brewing friction involving the so-called “Big Three” of modern-day rap has many fans picking sides.

One onlooker to the potential “Big Three” battle for the top spot expressed his thoughts about the situation on the X platform. DMV rapper IDK stated his desire to see Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Drake step aside for a new crop of talent.

“The big 3 need to retire and make way,” IDK tweeted on Sunday (March 31). The F65 album creator later implied his post about Cole, Lamar and Drake was a joke. He also wrote, “Dry humor doesn’t work on this platform.”

The big 3 need to retire and make way. — IDK (@IDK) March 31, 2024

Dry humor doesn’t work

on this platform. — IDK (@IDK) April 1, 2024

The latest round in the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar exploded with the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. The project featured Lamar calling out Drake and J. Cole on the “Like That” track.

“Like That” shot to No. 1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA, Apple Music’s Top 100: USA and YouTube’s Trending Music Videos charts. Industry prognosticators predict the collaboration will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

IDK, meanwhile, dropped F65 in May 2023. The England-born, Maryland-raised recording artist recently teamed up with Brooklyn’s Joey Bada$$ for the “DENiM” single, which dropped on March 29.