Iggy Azalea Slams Akademiks Over Playboi Carti: “I’m Not Campaigning For Anyone’s Demise”

Iggy Azalea clapped back at DJ Akademiks after he accused her of trying to cancel Playboi Carti, blasting him for calling her a “scorned lover” and reminding the world she has every right to speak her truth.

Iggy Azalea has officially fired back at Akademiks, and she isn’t holding back any punches. Just “moments” after Akademiks revealed on his Kick stream that she had sent him a “lengthy tirade” in the DMs before blocking him, Iggy decided to set the record straight and shut down the idea that she’s waging some campaign against Playboi Carti.

“The reality is that I don’t want to be a part of any Playboi Carti narratives, but I’m often woven into them via click bait clips because he is very popular and the idea that there’s a bitter woman trying to campaign to stop him somehow plays well in the media—especially with young men,” she wrote.

This was a direct response to Akademiks, who told his viewers, “You were trying to use me to get this man canceled. You told me very criminal things about him, you told me very evil things about him.” Ak claimed he didn’t want to be a pawn in her battle with Carti.

But Iggy is saying that’s not the case at all. “For the record, I don’t care at all who listens to the music, or if he’s the most successful best selling rapper ever. It has zero effect on my life. Truly. I’m not campaigning for anyone’s demise.”

Still, she reminded the public that her lived experience with Carti wasn’t pretty.

“I don’t think it’s a huge secret my experience involved a man who was violent & is (still) an addict—I’m sorry, but that’s my reality & it does affect my life years later of course… because there’s a child involved. Although I opt not to share my whole story publicly I certainly have the right to feel the way I do.”

She went on to say she bothered by Akademiks painting her as an irrational, scorned woman instead of a human dealing with real trauma.

“I don’t appreciate @Akademiks attempt to paint me as some scorned lover bird brain simply because he has a relationship with the artist/artists team & works as a mouthpiece on their behalf,” she continued.

Then she really went in, mocking Ak for hiding behind the internet instead of replying directly. “If you want to bring me into a conversation, then yes, expect I’ll be in touch with you & bring facts with me. I didn’t realize I was so scary you couldn’t respond. Instead you ran to the internet with a b#### because [you] get to talk about your favoriteeeee subject again. I have to laugh.”

Ak may have actually made things worse by ducking the smoke. The “Fancy” rapper isn’t letting herself be minimized or dismissed, and she’s reminding everyone that her story involves real-life consequences, not just internet drama.

As of now, Carti has stayed silent, but with Iggy airing out her grievances and Ak feeding the flames, this saga feels far from over.